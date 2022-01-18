Local Sports Schedule for 1-19 Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL5 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Fannin County6 p.m. – Model girls at Gordon Central6:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Fannin County7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Gordon CentralCOLLEGE BASKETBALLTBA – Central Georgia Technical Women at Georgia HighlandsTBA – South Georgia State Men at Georgia Highlands Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Wildman’s owner Dent Myers dies Going home: Covid patient back home after 115 days at Floyd Medical Center Woodstock woman charged with stealing $160K from local business for personal expenses Little snow expected for Rome as winter storm moves into Georgia Inmate captured after walking off from Floyd County Jail detail Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back