Local Sports Schedule for 1-18 Jan 17, 2022

PREP BASKETBALL
6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Fannin County
6 p.m. – Carrollton girls at Rome
6 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Fulton Leadership Academy
6:30 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Praise Academy
7 p.m. – Excel Christian boys at Darlington
7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Fannin County
7:30 p.m. – Carrollton boys at Rome
8 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Praise Academy
TBA – Coosa girls at Cherokee County (Ala.)
TBA – Coosa boys at Cherokee County (Ala.)

PREP WRESTLING
5 p.m. – Coosa, Chapel Hill at Douglas County