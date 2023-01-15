Local Sports Schedule for 1-17 Jan 15, 2023 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL5 p.m. – Lyndon Academy boys at Unity Christian6 p.m. – Pepperell girls at Darlington6 p.m. – Woodstock girls at Rome6 p.m. – Murray County girls at Model6 p.m. – Dalton Academy girls at Armuchee6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Dade County7:30 p.m. – Pepperell boys at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Woodstock boys at Rome7:30 p.m. – Murray County boys at Model7:30 p.m. – Dalton Academy boys at Armuchee7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Dade CountyPREP WRESTLING6:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Fort Payne (Ala.)COLLEGE BASKETBALL7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands men at Southern Crescent Technical Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now 12 arrested in drug, firearms and gang bust on Maple Avenue Former bank president arrested, charged with disrupting Floyd County Commission meeting COLUMN: A prayer for Kook Tyler Perry Studios filming at Berry College Calhoun Chick-fil-A to shut down for remodel Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.