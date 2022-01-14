Saturday, Jan. 15

PREP BASKETBALL

3 p.m. — Model girls at Trion

PREP WRESTLING

TBA — Darlington at Landmark Christian (Class A Team Dual Prelims)

TBA — Armuchee at Screven County (Class A Team Dual Prelims)

TBA — Model at Lamar County (Class AA Team Dual Prelims)

TBA — Coosa at Oglethorpe County (Class AA Team Dual Prelims)

PREP SWIMMING

TBA — Rome at Region Swim Meet (Calhoun High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — Georgia Highlands women at East Georgia State

3 p.m. — Georgia Highlands men at East Georgia State

4 p.m. — Auburn-Montgomery men at Shorter

Sunday, Jan. 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — Sewanee women at Berry

3 p.m. — Sewanee men at Berry

Monday, Jan. 17

PREP BASKETBALL

3 p.m. — Adairsville boys at Darlington

PROFESSIONAL SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Rome Gladiators at Columbus Rapids

