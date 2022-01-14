Local Sports Schedule for 1-15 to 1-17 Jan 14, 2022 Jan 14, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Jan. 15PREP BASKETBALL3 p.m. — Model girls at TrionPREP WRESTLINGTBA — Darlington at Landmark Christian (Class A Team Dual Prelims)TBA — Armuchee at Screven County (Class A Team Dual Prelims)TBA — Model at Lamar County (Class AA Team Dual Prelims)TBA — Coosa at Oglethorpe County (Class AA Team Dual Prelims)PREP SWIMMINGTBA — Rome at Region Swim Meet (Calhoun High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. — Georgia Highlands women at East Georgia State3 p.m. — Georgia Highlands men at East Georgia State4 p.m. — Auburn-Montgomery men at ShorterSunday, Jan. 16COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. — Sewanee women at Berry3 p.m. — Sewanee men at BerryMonday, Jan. 17PREP BASKETBALL3 p.m. — Adairsville boys at DarlingtonPROFESSIONAL SOCCER5:30 p.m. — Rome Gladiators at Columbus Rapids Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Teen pleads guilty, sentenced to life plus 5 in shooting death of 57-year-old Shannon woman Woman charged with murder of girlfriend in Smyrna after confessing to police Calhoun man gets double life plus 841 years in abuse case 'The lady with three names': Marjorie Taylor Greene receives warm reception at Cobb GOP as Dems take aim Going home: Covid patient back home after 115 days at Floyd Medical Center Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back