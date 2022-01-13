Local Sports Schedule for 1-14 Jan 13, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASKETBALL5:30 p.m. – Oakwood Christian girls at Unity Christian6 p.m. – Model girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Rome girls at Alexander6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Coosa6 p.m. – North Cobb Christian girls at Darlington6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Drew Charter7 p.m. – Oakwood Christian boys at Unity Christian7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Alexander7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Coosa7:30 p.m. – North Cobb Christian boys at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Drew CharterPREP WRESTLING3 p.m. – Pepperell at Cook (Class AA Team Dual Prelims)PREP SWIMMINGTBA – Rome at Region Swim Meet (Calhoun High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Centre Women at BerryCOLLEGE SWIMMING5 p.m. – Berry Men, Women hosting Viking Classic Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Former Walmart employee charged with stealing thousands of dollars' worth of items from store Rome's notorious Relax Inn is officially closed Calhoun man gets double life plus 841 years in abuse case Teen pleads guilty, sentenced to life plus 5 in shooting death of 57-year-old Shannon woman Woman charged with murder of girlfriend in Smyrna after confessing to police Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back