PREP BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. – Oakwood Christian girls at Unity Christian

6 p.m. – Model girls at Pepperell

6 p.m. – Rome girls at Alexander

6 p.m. – Chattooga girls at Coosa

6 p.m. – North Cobb Christian girls at Darlington

6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Drew Charter

7 p.m. – Oakwood Christian boys at Unity Christian

7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Pepperell

7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Alexander

7:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Coosa

7:30 p.m. – North Cobb Christian boys at Darlington

7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Drew Charter

PREP WRESTLING

3 p.m. – Pepperell at Cook (Class AA Team Dual Prelims)

PREP SWIMMING

TBA – Rome at Region Swim Meet (Calhoun High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Centre Women at Berry

COLLEGE SWIMMING

5 p.m. – Berry Men, Women hosting Viking Classic

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you