Saturday, Jan. 14PREP BASKETBALL3:30 p.m. – Chattooga boys at Rome4:30 p.m. – Mt. Zion boys at Pepperell6 p.m. – Model girls at Darlington6 p.m. – Excel Christian girls at Unity Christian7 p.m. – Rome girls vs. Campbell (MLK Showcase, Norcross High)7:30 p.m. – Excel Christian boys at Unity ChristianPREP WRESTLINGTBA – Pepperell, Coosa, Montgomery County at Irwin County (Class A State Dual Prelims)TBA – Armuchee, Schley County, Swainsboro at Temple (Class A State Dual Prelims)TBA – Model, Rutland, Columbia at Cook (Class AA State Dual Prelims)PREP SWIMMINGTBA – Rome, Darlington at Northwest Georgia regional meet (Calhoun High)COLLEGE BASKETBALL2 p.m. – Georgia Highlands women at Albany Technical2 p.m. – West Florida women at Shorter4 p.m. – West Florida men at ShorterCOLLEGE SWIMMINGTBA – Berry men, women at Viking Classic (Berry College)COLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at Alabama-BirminghamSunday, Jan. 15COLLEGE BASKETBALL1 p.m. – Centre women at Berry3 p.m. – Centre Men at BerryCOLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at Alabama-Birmingham