Local Sports Schedule for 1-13 Jan 12, 2023

PREP BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. – Gordon Central girls at Unity Christian
6 p.m. – Dade County girls at Pepperell
6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Dalton Academy
6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Chattooga
6 p.m. – Trion girls at Coosa
6 p.m. – Rockmart girls at Model
7 p.m. – Gordon Central boys at Unity Christian
7 p.m. – Rome girls at River Ridge
7:30 p.m. – Dade County boys at Pepperell
7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Dalton Academy
7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Chattooga
7:30 p.m. – Trion boys at Coosa
7:30 p.m. – Rockmart boys at Model
8:30 p.m. – Rome boys at River Ridge

PREP SWIMMING
TBA – Rome, Darlington at Northwest Georgia regional meet (Calhoun High)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m. – Sewanee women at Berry
8 p.m. – Sewanee men at Berry

COLLEGE SWIMMING
TBA – Berry men, women at Viking Classic (Berry College)