Local Sports Schedule for 1-13 Jan 12, 2022

PREP BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. – Shiloh Hills Christian girls at Unity Christian
8 p.m. – Shiloh Hills Christian boys at Unity Christian

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m. – Georgia Highlands Men at Andrew College