Local Sports Schedule for 1-11 Jan 10, 2022

PREP BASKETBALL
6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Pepperell
6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Model
6 p.m. – Paulding County girls at Rome
6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Christian Heritage
6 p.m. – Gordon Lee girls at Armuchee
7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Pepperell
7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Model
7:30 p.m. – Paulding County boys at Rome
7:30 p.m. – Gordon Lee boys at Armuchee
7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Christian Heritage

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m. – Southern Crescent Technical Men at Georgia Highlands