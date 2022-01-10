PREP BASKETBALL

6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Pepperell

6 p.m. – Unity Christian girls at Model

6 p.m. – Paulding County girls at Rome

6 p.m. – Darlington girls at Christian Heritage

6 p.m. – Gordon Lee girls at Armuchee

7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Pepperell

7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian boys at Model

7:30 p.m. – Paulding County boys at Rome

7:30 p.m. – Gordon Lee boys at Armuchee

7:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at Christian Heritage

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m. – Southern Crescent Technical Men at Georgia Highlands

