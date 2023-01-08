Local Sports Schedule for 1-10 Jan 8, 2023 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP BASKETBALL6 p.m. – Armuchee girls at Darlington6 p.m. – Coosa girls at Pepperell6 p.m. – Rome girls at Creekview6 p.m. – Model girls at Gordon Central7:30 p.m. – Armuchee boys at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Coosa boys at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Rome boys at Creekview7:30 p.m. – Model boys at Gordon CentralPREP WRESTLING5 p.m. – Coosa, Darlington, Dade County at Gordon Lee Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Latest: Police identify the suspect vehicle; search on for the driver involved in fatal wreck on Martha Berry Highway that killed Rome mother of 6 Armuchee man, 39, charged in wreck that claimed life of Rome mother of 6 Around Town: 'Coming soon' ... to the Partridge, Longbrooke to bring 137 homes off U.S. 27/Eden Valley Judge grants Watkins $75,000 bond after conviction overturned Around Town: Whatta-we-have? Too many Varsity rumors. Coming: A sushi surprise.K-98's Barclay calling it a career Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.