Local sports schedule for 1-1 to 1-3 Dec 31, 2021

Monday, Jan. 3
PREP BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. – Darlington boys at McCallie (Tenn.)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
3 p.m. – Shorter Women at Montevallo
5 p.m. – Shorter Men at Montevallo
7 p.m. – Action Sports Academy Men at Georgia Highlands