Local Sport Schedule for 9-27 Sep 25, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP SOFTBALL5 p.m. – Pepperell at Armuchee5 p.m. – Model at Rockmart5 p.m. – Allatoona at Rome5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Dade CountyPREP VOLLEYBALL5 p.m. – Armuchee, Coosa at Trion5 p.m. – Pepperell, Cedar Bluff (Ala.) at Chattooga5 p.m. – Model at Gordon Central Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Around Town: Former meat-and-three now a Stop & Go, Shorter popping with new business (more due) Around Town: Get (wood) fired up for pizza restaurant, 'Undercover' boss at the Rome Braves, Politics: 'Won and done': travels with Wendy. Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine Bartow fire report: Business destroyed, dog and chickens perish, roads close in four fires between Saturday and Monday. Devils to induct four into Hall of Fame Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back