Local Sport Schedule for 4-19 Apr 18, 2022 PREP BASEBALL4:30 p.m. – Walker at Darlington5 p.m. – Armuchee at Trion5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Heard CountyPREP TRACK4 p.m. – Pepperell at Gordon Central4 p.m. – Armuchee at Mt. ZionPREP TENNIS3:30 p.m. – Coosa girls at Heard County (Class AA State Tournament First Round)PREP GOLFTBA – Rome boys at Area 4-AAAAAA Tournament (Mirror Lake, Villa Rica)TBA – Model at Floyd County Championship (Stonebridge)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot RodsCOLLEGE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Columbus State at Shorter