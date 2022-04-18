PREP BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. – Walker at Darlington

5 p.m. – Armuchee at Trion

5:30 p.m. – Coosa at Heard County

PREP TRACK

4 p.m. – Pepperell at Gordon Central

4 p.m. – Armuchee at Mt. Zion

PREP TENNIS

3:30 p.m. – Coosa girls at Heard County (Class AA State Tournament First Round)

PREP GOLF

TBA – Rome boys at Area 4-AAAAAA Tournament (Mirror Lake, Villa Rica)

TBA – Model at Floyd County Championship (Stonebridge)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Columbus State at Shorter

