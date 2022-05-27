Local schools keeping kids fed this summer

Both local school systems are ensuring students can stay fed this summer.

Calhoun City Schools’ feeding program will run June 3 through July 30, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In