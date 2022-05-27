Local schools keeping kids fed this summer

Both local school systems are ensuring students can stay fed this summer.
Calhoun City Schools’ feeding program will run June 3 through July 30, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Both local school systems are ensuring students can stay fed this summer.
Calhoun City Schools’ feeding program will run June 3 through July 30, Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pickup locations include Calhoun Elementary, city apartment complexes, Belmont Baptist Church, the Boys and Girls Club, LEJO, Imagination Station, and Gordon County Library. Buses, cars, and vans will also be delivering food along bus routes, and will stop at designated spots with yard signs.
Friday meals will be delivered on Thursday. Stops for apartment complexes will remain the same. CCS Summer Feeding will be closed July 5 through 9. More information can be found on www.calhounschools.org/departments/school-nutrition/summer-feeding-program.
Gordon County Schools’ feeding program will kick off June 1 and run through July 19, Monday through Thursday from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Friday meals delivered on Thursday.
Two locations, Sonoraville High School and Tolbert Elementary, will be serving continuously. Mobile unites will be making stops at numerous different churches, apartment complexes, county facilities, and community organizations. The full list is available at gcbe.org/page/summer-feeding-program.
“We also encourage anyone and everyone ages 0-18 to get a meal each day,” said Gordon County Schools School Nutrition Director Nicole Head. “It is not for anyone who has a specific need- the meals are for the whole community, and we want to ensure that all our Gordon County Community and families know that no matter what, they have access to meals all summer.”
Anyone needing further information can contact CCS at 706-602-6713 or GCS at 706-625-0786.
You can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.