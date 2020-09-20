Over 30 teams, from as far north as Athens, Tenn. and as far south as Atlanta, met at the Grove Level North Course in Dalton on Thursday for the third North Georgia Cross Country League meet of the season.
The Roswell boys nipped North Atlanta, 57-58, to claim the win. River Ridge (139) was a distant third, followed in the top five by Riverwood International (180) and Coahulla Creek (187). Coahulla Creek’s Lane Hollis won the individual title by finishing in 16:33, 12 seconds clear of Calhoun’s Felipe Barrios (16:45).
The Generals got a 13th place showing by Gavin Chandler (17:44), while the rest of the lineup included Davis Justice (19:41), Cecil Bussey (19:57), Jake Krajesky (20:02), Steven Burchard (20:15), Collin Black (21:05) and Isaiah Bryant (21:06).
Gordon Lee’s 16th place finish featured an 18:49 from Jake Lee and a 19:54 from Carson Carpenter, while Carter Pullen (20:50), Cody McCutcheon (22:07) and Luke Taylor (23:03) rounded out things for the Trojans.
Ringgold was two spots in back of Gordon Lee at 18th overall. Kale Davis ran a 19:48 and Ty Williams clocked in at 19:54, while Chandler Ridings (21:01), Ayden Rowland (21:43), Hason Velic (22:01), Gavin Simpson-Rister (22:46) and Jacob Sparks (23:17) also ran for the Tigers.
Freshman Tucker Henderson (18:48) set the pace for 20th place LaFayette for a third straight race, setting a season-best in the process. The rest of the lineup for the Ramblers included Steven Sanford (20:45), Josh Perea (20:57), Nathan Ball (23:14), Alex Hollaway (23:34), Scott Sanford (24:27) and Gage Henderson (26:32).
Ridgeland wound up in 24th place in the team standings as A.J. Walker led the way with a 20:27. Also racing for the Panthers were Josh Wingard (21:24), Matthew Cole (22:08), Sam Dickson (22:09), Joash Williams (23:00), Sean Gifford (23:41) and Henry Holden (24:37).
LFO took just four runners to the meet and did have enough to qualify for the team award. They were led by Ishmael Johnson (21:49), Cameron Malone (24:18), Josh Faulk (25:57) and Zach Heinrich (30:04).
Riverwood also took first in the girls’ race, amassing 43 points, including individual winner Elle Mezzio (19:12). River Ridge (58) finished runner-up as Ciara Miles (19:27) was the individual runner-up, while Roswell (84), Dalton (144) and Rome (163) filled out the top five.
Allison Craft placed 11th overall for the Lady Generals, crossing the line in 21:03. Mia Callahan (23:59), Alexis Faul (24:58), Lila Langston (25:31), Mady Terry (25:47), Allie Mifflin (26:49) and Lily Langston (28:44) completed the Heritage roster.
LaFayette High School finished 14th in the team standings as Madison Todd led the way with a 24:28. Also running for the Lady Ramblers were Brittany Aguero (25:54), Dakota Tabor (27:07), Natalie Ball (28:09), Alethea Hendrix (28:12), Bianca Rogers (30:11) and Emily Phillips (39:16).
A 26:24 from Riley Poe set the pace for 15th place Ringgold, whose lineup also featured Elli Grace Roy (27:20), Ava Keener (27:31), Reagan Pitts (28:19), Anna Roy (30:13) and Baylee Robenolt (31:32).
Ridgeland was spot behind in 16th place as Moriah Dawson clocked in at 26:26 for the Lady Panthers. Also racing for the Black-and-White was Mary Scott (27:43), Cate Voyles (27:59), Paige Blanchard (29:07), Sydney Finch (29:52) and Aubree Bagwell (30:26).
Gordon Lee did not have enough runners to qualify in the team standings. Haley Hartman ran a 24:49 for the Lady Trojans, followed by Cora Fehr (25:56) and Olivia Rodgers (31:31).
LFO did not have any runners compete in the girls’ varsity race, but entered five runners in the girls’ JV race. Maribel Lopez ran a 34:36, followed by Kinsey Whitefield (38:00), Kayln Whitefield (41:45), Starr Jones (52:46), Kaitlyn Wallace (52:46).
Eighth grader Isabella Rodgers ran a 30:27 for Gordon Lee, while LaFayette got a 35:32 from Addison Hurt and a 40:08 from Oliva Cornejo.
The Heritage boys placed seventh in the JV team standings as Landon Albright led the way with a 22:18, followed by Grayson Stallings (22:29), Juan Martinez (23:05), Gabriel Leal (25:11), Brayden Krajesky (25:39) and Will Kelley (26:18).
LFO got a 28:59 from Kyle McLean and a 29:33 from Jacob Sanchez, while the rest of the lineup included Abram Cresswell (31:11), Evan Radcliff (31:18), Eric Hughes (31:52), Emmanuel Costelow (31:52) and Gabe Lofty (33:45).
Ringgold was paced by a 23:43 from Maddux Maynor, followed by Haris Velic (24:58) and Blake Davidson (32:13), while Ridgeland’s JV entries featured Jayden Curtis (24:03), Destin Hoover (24:59) and Brently Hayes (26:53).
Eighth graders Carter Ball (27:05) and Aiden Goodwin (27:09) raced for Gordon Lee, while Jacob Gilbreath (30:25) and Eli Prince (35:27) ran for LaFayette.