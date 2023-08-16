All three Gordon County High School football teams are in Region 7, regardless of the classification.

And once again, it appears, each of the different trio of leagues that Calhoun, Sonoraville, and Gordon Central play in will be strong this year.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In