Gov. Brian Kemp has set up advisory committees to prepare for an expected escalation in COVID-19 cases -- and Sen. Chuck Hufstetler has a role in the coordinated effort.
The Rome Republican is an anesthesist at a local hopital. His critical care experience led to his appointment on a committee chaired by Dr. Ben Watson, a Republican senator from Savannah, along with two other senators in the medical field.
"We are the Primary Care Committee," Hufstetler said Wednesday, adding that Kemp has other advisory groups focused on issues such as long-term care and small business assistance.
"They are trying to segment the response, so nobody is overwhelmed. I think that's a good strategy for Georgia," Hufstetler said.
One focus is on setting up a network of facilities throughout the state where COVID-19 patients can be isolated for treatment if hospitals get full. Hufstetler said officials have been out to evaluate the closed Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital in Rome.
"If there is a surge, the state is looking at having eight surge hospitals ready," Hufstetler said. "This is 150 acres, with secured fencing, and they've kept it in pretty good shape."
Local officials have been aware of the possibility for some time now and discussed it during a meeting earlier this week.
Floyd County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock is the county's former emergency management agency director and now works as outreach and EMS director for Redmond Regional Medical Center.
"I think the state could ramp it up pretty quick, to tell you the truth," Hancock said about NWGRH.
The activation would be out of local control, he noted. While some residents might have concerns, the hospital was once used as a tuberculosis treatment facility -- during a widespread outbreak of that contagious disease.
"There's got to be negative pressure rooms," Hancock said, referring to rooms that allow fresh air in but keep the contaminated air contained.
The state is currently putting a 20-unit quarantine facility next to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. It's for people who have tested positive but don't need to be hospitalized and are not able to shelter in place.
Seven mobile units also have been placed at Hard Labor Creek State Park in Morgan County.