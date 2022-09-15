August 2022 workforce

Rome/Floyd County's labor force grew by 1,300 jobs in August vs. the same month last year, and by 100 jobs from the previous month, according to Georgia's Department of Labor.

There's a mixed employment report for August across Northwest Georgia and the state. The news is mostly good but there are a few bumps in surrounding counties.

“We have found that the new normal for jobhunting is less door to door and more virtual connection,” Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in a release. “Our agency connects jobseekers with open positions quickly and effectively utilizing Employ Georgia and virtual job fairs benefitting employers and employees across the state.”

