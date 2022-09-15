There's a mixed employment report for August across Northwest Georgia and the state. The news is mostly good but there are a few bumps in surrounding counties.
“We have found that the new normal for jobhunting is less door to door and more virtual connection,” Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in a release. “Our agency connects jobseekers with open positions quickly and effectively utilizing Employ Georgia and virtual job fairs benefitting employers and employees across the state.”
First-time unemployment claims are where things separate. A county-by-county look shows:
Gordon: 159 claims, down 46.1% from July and by 28.4% from August 2021.
Bartow: 247 claims, an increase of 4.2% from the previous month but down 25.4% from a year earlier.
Floyd: 287 claims, down 29.1% from July and by 7.7% from August 2021.
Polk: 201 claims, up 125.8% from 30 days earlier and 45.7% from the previous 12 months.
Chattooga: 163 claims, an increase of nearly 47% for the month and 126.4% year over year.
Georgia: Initial claims were down 1,795 (6%) from July to 26,750 in August. Over the year, initial claims were down 21,122 (44%).
We'll watch for September updates from Chattooga County as the Labor Day floods idled some workers there, including some manufacturing and hospitality employees.
Statewide, Georgia's jobless rate held at 2.8% for a second month. Job numbers increased 15,800 from July to August to an all-time high of 4,824,500.