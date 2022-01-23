All three high school girls basketball teams in Gordon County were winners last Friday evening, keeping them all totally in the playoff picture as January comes to a close.
There are less than three weeks left in the regular season with teams now in the second part of their respective Region schedules. And one of those trio, the Calhoun ladies, are also chasing a Region championship.
Calhoun
The Yellow Jackets, who were off to an outstanding 4-0 start in the league to hold first place, will begin its second go-round against the other five teams in 5A Region 7 Friday night when they are on the road at Hiram.
Before the league tipped play, the Hornets were supposed to be one of the top dogs in the league, but they lost two straight games to start the games that count and are now trying to play catch-up.
And they could do a lot of catching up if they can figure out a way to get past the Lady Jackets, who won a 48-46 thriller in their first meeting on a late three-pointer from freshman forward Sa'Niah Dorsey.
Last week was a good one for head coach Jaime Echols' girls who had their offense cooking in two wins, collecting over 70 points to take down mighty Cass and then hitting the 74-point mark Friday night in an easy 74-27 win over Cartersville.
That put them at 4-0 in the league heading into the Region's first-half finale Tuesday night against Blessed Trinity, which was alone in second place after a 42-38 victory Friday night over Cass in another Region 7 clash that was the Lady Colonels' second straight loss on the heels of a 15-game win streak.
In other words, the Yellow Jackets left the Atlanta area Tuesday night with a two-game lead over everyone in the region or they and Blessed Trinity were tied for first place with 4-1 records. The reason they had a two-game lead on everyone with a win was that the other four teams in the Region also began this week with two losses.
In the win over Cartersville last week, the Phoenix didn't toy with the Purple Hurricanes, jumping on their early to roll to one of their biggest wins of the year as far as margin of victory.
While the Lady Jackets have a number of girls who can fill it up offensively, junior guard Britiya Curtis has been red-hot lately, beginning this week with 70 points in her last three games to lead the team in scoring,
She had 27 Friday night against Cartersville to not only match the opposition's total output on the night, but also to spark her team, which had two other players in double figures as well. Dorsey had her fourth straight game in double figures, adding 11 points in the win and senior post person Malysha Winston had her second straight, collecting 10 more.