Unit 34 Polk/Haralson Baptist Association’s disaster relief team was requested by Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief headquartered in Duluth Georgia to send equipment and cleanup and recovery personal to Neon and Jenkins Kentucky after torrential rains flooded the area July 26-29.

Unit Director Jeff Carter, of Aragon, assembled a team of 11 individuals within 24 hours and left from Rockmart August 2 where the team members gathered to ride share.

