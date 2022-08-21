Unit 34 Polk/Haralson Baptist Association’s disaster relief team was requested by Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief headquartered in Duluth Georgia to send equipment and cleanup and recovery personal to Neon and Jenkins Kentucky after torrential rains flooded the area July 26-29.
Unit Director Jeff Carter, of Aragon, assembled a team of 11 individuals within 24 hours and left from Rockmart August 2 where the team members gathered to ride share.
Their mission was to provide relief, recovery, and healing to thousands that lost everything. Fifteen inches of rain fell in a short period of time, leaving death, destruction, and heartbreak across Eastern Kentucky.
Thirty-eight lives were lost, with still others missing. Entire towns and communities were completely swept away, leaving thousands without a place to live.
Unit 34 is one of many disaster relief teams established and owned by churches, associations, and others under the guidance of Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief in times of natural disaster, floods, hurricanes, fires, and tornadoes. In addition to cleanup and recovery, GBDR provides incident command, chaplains, family care, showers, laundry, and feeding units.
Georgia was one of five states to initially respond to the call out that went nationwide. Other units will continue to deploy in weeks to come until manpower is exhausted or the need is no longer requested.
To learn how you can help, please contact gbcdisasterrelief.org or if you are interested in Serving Christ in Crisis, call Jeff at (770) 324-0522 for information on how to become a blessing to those in need, but don’t be surprised if you are the one being blessed.