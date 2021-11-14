Competition cheerleading squads from Catoosa and Walker Counties hit the road for state sectional competitions on Saturday, looking to secure spots at next weekend’s GHSA State Championships in Macon.
At Putnam County High School, Gordon Lee took first place in the Class A Public School sectional event. Trion, Commerce and Armuchee rounded out the top four, while the rest of the top eight featured Lake Oconee Academy, Irwin County, Emanuel County Institute and Johnson County.
Buford High School hosted one of the Class AAA sectionals and two local squads punched their tickets to state.
Dawson County finished first, followed by Greater Atlanta Christian, Sonoraville and Adairsville. East Forsyth, in its first year as a school, finished fifth, followed by Ringgold, Rockmart and LaFayette.
And at Morgan County High School, Central-Carroll took first place in their Class AAAA sectionals. Jefferson was second and Heritage was third, followed by Cedartown, Pickens, Ridgeland, North Oconee and Northwest Whitfield.
Ridgeland’s score was the highest in their program’s history.
The Macon Centreplex will host the finals starting this Friday. Class 2A and Class 4A teams will take the floor starting at 10 a.m., while teams in Class 3A and Class 6A will start their session at 3 p.m.
The finals will wrap up on Saturday. Class A Public, Class A Private and Class 5A teams will compete starting at 10 a.m. with Class 7A and the Co-Ed Division taking the mats at 3 p.m.