A local businessman, Justin Hight, announced he will seek the position of chief magistrate for Floyd County.
“After much thought and encouragement from my family and this community, I look forward to qualifying next week for the position of chief magistrate,” Hight said. “As chief magistrate I will work hard to make the office efficient and to create an employee and customer friendly workplace to serve the people of Floyd County.”
The chief magistrate supervises Floyd County’s Magistrate Court which is essentially a small claims court that also handles warrant applications and garnishments.
The position is currently held by Gene Richardson, who was appointed to the post in 2010 after the former magistrate resigned. Richardson was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.
Richardson announced last week he will continue to run for the post. The post, like all of Floyd County’s judge posts, is nonpartisan and the term is a four year term.
Qualifying for elected positions runs next week from March 2-6 and this makes the second court-related post that will be contested. The Harbor House’s Executive Director, and former Rome Police Department lieutenant, Joe Costolnick announced he’d be running for the clerk of Superior Court seat currently held by Barbara Penson.
Candidates will officially begin qualifying for local and statewide posts on Monday.