Sen. Chuck Hufstetler was one of six Georgia legislators honored by an Asian American civil rights organization during its annual advocacy day at the state capitol.
The nonprofit Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta listed a $20 dinner and a $44 plaque awarded to the Rome Republican in a lobbyist spending report filed with the State Ethics Commission. While the Feb. 25 event -- which included panel discussions -- was virtual, the meal was delivered, a note states.
Lobbyist spending reports are due every two weeks while the General Assembly is in session, and monthly after that. Here's a look