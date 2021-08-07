After Floyd County commissioners turned down an application for a men’s residential facility at the former South Winds Motel, LivingProof Recovery Executive Director Catherine Lovvorn said they’re now in the re-planning stage.
“It’s not that it’s never going to be, we’re just going back to the drawing board,” she said.
Lovvorn described the plan as a recovery residence for people who are already sober. The organization works to help them get counseling, driver’s licenses or copies of their birth certificates if they need them.
In addition to assisting the participants with drug recovery and court mandated documents, they’ll be teaching those in recovery how to budget and be more financially responsible with their earnings.
The participants are constantly monitored and use a control panel code to both enter and leave the house so the program’s directors know when they’re home. They also have cameras on the property to monitor who comes in and out.
Over the course of the program, participants purchase vehicles, get jobs and eventually move out of the recovery residence into their own home.
“We opened Next Door in May 2019 and we’re full with 10 people on our waiting list,” Lovvorn said. “The program is very successful and we even just had one of the women get a job at a law office.”
“It’s not just becoming sober, but changing old behaviors and patterns and learning how to become productive,” she said.
While all their beds are currently full, Lovvorn said they’re working on getting more housing for the Next Door program.
The goals for people in the program aren’t just becoming sober, but also becoming overall healthier and living a happy productive life.
There are several programs and meetings in place for those struggling with addiction or sobriety. The non-profit offers a wide variety of services at their Shorter Avenue headquarters, including drug recovery coaching, employment services, treatment sources and a safe, sober environment.
They also have a recovery residency program for women that includes 24/7 monitoring and assistance to get people back on their feet.
“There are phases in the program, such as drug screens,” Lovvorn said. “What we’re doing is helping them become productive members of society.”
Now, they’re working on expanding the program to men and finding a place to house the participants in their program.
The program is completely funded by community donations and the people who participate. To live at the recovery residence, a person must pay $100 a week.
On Aug. 30, LivingProof Recovery will host a Walk for Overdose Awareness on Broad Street from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People can sign up for the walk on their Facebook page or by calling the headquarters at 706-204-8710. They will also be holding a lantern release for those who have a lost a loved one to an overdose.