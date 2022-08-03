The Unity Christian Lions did what coaches love to see last year as they learned from early struggles, continued to improve and played their best football late in the season when it mattered most.

Now after an 8-4 season in 2021 in which the team advanced to the third round of the GAPPS I-AA playoffs, head coach David Humphreys is looking for that confidence to carry over into this year as the program tries to build on last year’s success.

