The Lions are reaching for more, and people are noticing. The NFL noticed enough to grant them a supporting-actor role on opening night against the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

The higher you reach, the more you get noticed. According to many analysts, the Lions reached for a few of their draft picks, which means nothing of course. If we’ve learned anything about Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, they’re not beholden to convention, which is partly what makes their team so interesting.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In