Gordon Central's Lindsey Lowrance has been named a 2022 STAR Student.
Lowrance is the daughter of Danny and Jenni Lowrance. She holds a 4.0 GPA and is th Class of 2022 Valedictorian at Gordon Central.
Lindsey plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall and named Ashworth Middle School’s Ms. Melanie Moore as her STAR Teacher.
Lindsey serves her high school and the community in a variety of leadership roles. She is the GCHS student leader of its Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter, stage manager of the GC Performing Arts Alliance, senior pep club leader, 20-21 GHSA State Runner-Up for Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking, and the recipient of the 2021-2022 National Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award from the College Board for academic achievements and outstanding A.P. exam performances
Created by the Professional Association of Georgia Educations (PAGE), the Georgia STAR student and teacher program recognizes high school students who are in the top 10% of students in their class, based on grade point average, and earned the highest SAT score on a single test date. Since its inception in 1958, the STAR program has honored more than 28,000 students and the teachers they have selected as having the most influence on their academic achievement.
Each student receiving the STAR honor is invited to select a STAR Teacher to recognize as being the most influential to their academic achievement while in high school.