A Lindale man accused of breaking into a business on Rockmart Highway in Silver Creek was caught by police as he ran from the scene, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Lavon Grace Jr., 33, is accused of entering Evans Auto Shop just before 1 a.m. Monday. When an officer arrived Grace tried to run but was eventually captured by police.
He was wearing dark clothing and a black mask. He also had a small bag containing a pair of gloves, a bolt cutter and a saw blade.
Grace is charged with the felonies burglary in the second degree and possession of tools for the commission of a crime as well as a felony probation violation. He's also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of officers, wearing a mask to conceal his identity and loitering.
He was being held without bond Monday night.
Felony drug charge filed against Hall County man
A Gainesville man arrested on the lot of a closed business on Shorter Avenue faces a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police noticed Kevin Daniel Peavy, 45, of Gainesville, around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at a business in the 2500 block of Shorter Avenue. When they searched him, police found a bag containing two needles and and a container with suspected methamphetamine.
Peavy also is charged with misdemeanor loitering or prowling. He was in jail Monday night with a bond set at $5,700.
Police: Man broke windows at Willingham Village
A Rome man accused of breaking windows at the Willingham Village public housing community faces a felony charge for being on the property after he'd been banned, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trenton Lee King, 42, was arrested by Rome police at 84 Brookwood Ave. on Sunday afternoon. He is charged with felony interference with government property, misdemeanor criminal trespass and a probation violation.
King was being held Monday night without bond.