Limited slots available for preschool PAL

Following a recent lottery drawing for the Gordon County Schools Preschool PAL program, there are a limited number of slots still available for the 21-22 school year.
This year’s Preschool PAL program is open to children who will be 3 years old by July 1, 2021, and who are not yet eligible to enroll in pre-kindergarten.
Registration packets are available for pick up Monday through Thursday at Belwood Elementary School in the front office or at Centralized Registration being held at Gordon Central High School.
Packets must be completed and returned to Belwood Elementary.
Applications will be accepted until all remaining slots have been filled.
The cost for the PAL Preschool is $440 a month. Meals are included in the cost per week. Transportation will not be provided.
There is an enrollment fee of $20 per child, should the child be chosen for one of the available slots.
For more information, contact Beth Herod at 706-629-7366.