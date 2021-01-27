To find true happiness, first, we have to know what it is and is not. How we define happiness determines how we will seek it; not all happiness is created equal. This word covers feelings from quiet contentment to lasting joy. However, our present culture’s ideas about happiness are fatally flawed.
The most common form of happiness, “hedonic,” leaves us empty and hungering for more. It is the thrill, for example, of finding a much-desired item on clearance, or watching a beautiful sunset, devouring a delicious dessert, or wearing a new pair of shoes. The feeling is fleeting, thereby leaving us feeling empty and ravenous for more. Researchers call this the “hedonic treadmill.”
Why aren’t we the happiest culture in history since we have easy access to so many pleasures? It is because the happy factor we once received from the activity eventually wanes. So, we adapt, and it is no longer thrilling, leaving us disappointed, frantically searching for more.
Another more fulfilling form of happiness is called “eudemonia” — meaning to live a human life well; it is not an emotion or state of mind. This level, which brings a more profound and lasting fulfillment, was first coined by Aristotle. The concept was later promoted as the ultimate goal in life.
This strange Greek word translates to being in line with good divine beings. The most accurate translations that have been proposed mean “human flourishing,” “prosperity,” and “blessedness.” Aristotle goes on to say that “the purpose of man is to achieve eudaimonia, a state of serene and permanent happiness, rather than momentary exaltation of the senses.” This form of happiness is reflected in achieving a complete life with intellectual and moral virtues that arise from habits of reflection and social experiences.
How does one go about achieving this condition? Our eudaimonic happiness experiences are limited only by our ability to grasp the meaning and purpose of our lives.
In his book “The Rhythm of Life,” Matthew Kelly says that we need to visualize two things daily. First, imagine the person you are capable of becoming. What does your life look like, full of meaning and the purpose that God has given you. Next, visualize what changes you need to make to achieve your purpose-driven life. He says that “by honoring the meaning and purpose of your life in the small things, you will discover that the questions looming larger in your life become clearer and clearer … true happiness is the byproduct of that journey.”
Understanding these two tiers of joy can radically change our lives and the perceptions about our future and quality of life.
Dr. Talya Miron-Shatz says that we can learn how to tip the eudaimonia scales in our favor, directly affecting our ability to perceive the current times more healthily and elevate our spirits. The first thing we can do to tip those scales is to “learn how to count our blessings ... this can really help us to see brighter days … seeing all the good in your life can soothe the sting.” She advocates, as I always have, to start and use a daily gratitude journal.
Another way to ease the burdens that lead to unhappiness, as research has confirmed, is to be financially secure. Being able to pay your bills will leave you happier in the long run, or at least less unhappy.
The third strategy for a fulfilling (eudaimonic) life is to learn how to better interpret events as they unfold. This tool is not about “changing your reality as much as it is in reframing it and considering your problems from a different angle,” Miron-Shatz says. Her study of 800 women demonstrated that religious activity, prayer and hobbies were the things that “transcend” you and have a high degree of freedom, which ranks high in happiness research.
For me, my eudaimonic happiness lies with the readers of my articles, the reason why I write to you. I believe it one of my purposes now to share little pieces of hope, healing, and happiness with you. I am so grateful when I hear from you and know that I have brightened your day just a little bit, one way I achieve my level of eudaimonic happiness.
Our pursuit for meaning and belonging and living a life well may not provide the quick fix of hedonic happiness. It is in the eudaimonia level of life that will make our spirits soar. Both happiness levels can give us contentment and joy, but we should never replace one with the other. It is in a life well lived that we find our eudaimonic happiness – what does your life on two levels look like? (Ephesians 6:5-6)