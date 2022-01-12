Library offers services for the blind, print disabled

The Georgia Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled program allows people to be independent and inspired.
This program provides services for individuals who are blind or whose physical abilities require the use of books and magazines in audio, braille, or other adapted formats. The program lends high-quality talking books and the easy-to-use talking-book players needed to use them.
The materials arrive in the mail free of charge. The primary collection of books is narrated by humans, not text-to-speech robots. Large print books and audio, audio described movies, and braille magazine access are also offered through this program. Talking books and magazines in audio and braille formats are available online and on the go through the Braille and Audio Reading Download service and the BARD Mobile app for smartphones and tablets.
You may be asking who is eligible for this program? Individuals with conditions such as blindness and visual impairments. Anyone with physical impairments that prevent handling of books. Also, people with reading disabilities such as dyslexia. No age restrictions, this program is for children and adults!
This free service is not only provided to local communities, but also to all other residents of the United States and its territories and U.S. Citizens living abroad as well. Nationally it is administered by the National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped -- part of the Library of Congress.
Do you know anyone who would benefit from this program? Please share this information if you do. To get started you can call 800-248-6701, email gls@georgialibraries.org, visit gls.georgialibraries.org online or call or drop by the library we would be happy to help.
The Calhoun Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required. Curbside service also remains available during those hours. You can call us at 706-624 1456.