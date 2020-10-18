The LFO Lady Warriors entered the Area 6-AAA volleyball tournament as the overall No. 3 seed, but back-to-back losses on Saturday ended the Lady Warriors’ season with a 15-19 overall record.
LFO’s tournament began at home this past Thursday with a narrow 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 win over sixth-seeded Adairsville.
Madison Stookey and Sydney O’Neal each had seven kills and a block, while Stookey also added five digs. Madison Gilliland had five kills, six aces and eight digs, and Bailey Sullivan finished with four kills and five digs.
Morgan Noblitt recorded 13 digs, nine assists, four kills and a pair of aces. Xitlalli Gomez came up with 18 digs, two assists, one kill and one ace. June Lindroth dished out 12 assists to go with three digs and an ace. Taliyah Holland added six digs, four kills and two aces, while Raven Hobbs chipped in with two aces and two digs.
But Saturday in LaFayette would see the Red-and-White fall to second-seeded Sonoraville, 25-18, 25-21, before a 25-15, 25-11 loss to county rival and fourth-seeded Ringgold, eliminating LFO from the tournament.
O’Neal had six kills and a block on Saturday. Gilliland picked up five kills, eight digs and a pair of aces. Sullivan recorded eight digs, four kills, two blocks and two aces, while Gomez had 18 digs.
Holland had 16 digs and two kills. Noblitt came up with 11 digs, eight assists, two aces and a kill. Lindroth collected a dozen assists and three digs. Hobbs added five digs and Stookey finished with four kills, four digs and a block.