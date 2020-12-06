The LFO basketball teams started Region 6-AAA play at home last Tuesday night, but neither the Warriors nor the Lady Warriors were thrilled with outcomes as visiting Murray County used decisive runs at the ends of both contests to drop the Red-and-White to 0-1 in region play.
Murray County girls 59, LFO 45
In the opener, the Lady Indians went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:24 of the game to break open a tight game and pull away for the victory.
Christina Collins scored 12 of her 23 points in the final stanza, including a 3-pointer that cut lead to 47-45 with 2:35 remaining. However, it would be the last points of the night for the home team.
Heidi Johnson added seven points for LFO and Zoey Gray-Martin had five. Four from Madison Stookey and two each by Ziara Thompson, Trinity Heinrich and Piper Piatt rounded out the scoring.
Murray County boys 58, LFO 57
The Warriors used a 25-point outburst in the second quarter to lead by five at halftime and they would go ahead 45-35 on Jamichael Davis’ one-handed slam with just under 4:30 to play in the third.
But the Indians chipped away at the lead for the rest of the game and their persistence paid off as Haden Newport corralled a long pass and layed it off the glass with 4.5 seconds to go, giving Murray a one-point lead.
It would turn out to be the game-winner as a final 3-point try by LFO missed its mark as the final horn sounded.
Brent Bowman had a game-high 17 points for LFO, including five 3-pointers, four of which came in the second quarter. Cameron Gregg had 15 points with a pair of threes and Davis added 11, despite missing the first 3:30 of the fourth quarter while getting treatment for what appeared to be a leg cramp.
Dee Calhoun and Amari Burnett had six points each and Keenan Walker added two.
Heritage girls 55, LFO 29
The Lady Generals handed the Lady Warriors a home loss on Saturday night, dropping them to 0-3 overall on the season.
Collins had 12 points and 10 rebounds for LFO. Stookey and Johnson each had four points with Stookey adding eight rebounds. Heinrich finished with three points, while Piatt, Gray-Martin and Gracie Cochran added two points each.
LFO boys 65, Heritage 45
The Warriors held a 30-24 lead at intermission, but took control midway through the third quarter to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Bowman had 22 points for the Red-and-White. Davis added 15 points and Calhoun had 12 points, including a second-half slam that brought the home crowd to its feet. Burnett collected nine points, followed by Gregg with four and Walker with three.