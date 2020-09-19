LFO got six strong innings from freshman Heidi Johnson in a 5-2, non-region victory over Dade County last Monday night in Fort Oglethorpe.
Johnson pitched the first six innings to get the win. She allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Haley Stahl worked the seventh for the save. She walked one batter, but did not give up a hit.
Stahl and Auna Rolfe each had two hits and one RBI for the Lady Warriors, who jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings. Carlee Wilson was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, two walks, one RBI and one stolen base, while Breonn Newbille added an RBI.
LFO 3, Ringgold 2
After losing a 1-0 heartbreaker at Ringgold earlier this season, the Red-and-White got a measure of revenge last Tuesday with a home victory over their Catoosa County rivals.
LFO (6-3 in 6-AAA) led 1-0 after the first inning and the Lady Warriors would maintain the lead until the fifth when Ringgold tied up the score. The visitors would take Lady Tigers in the top of the sixth on a double, a sacrifice and an LFO error.
But Rolfe would lead off the bottom of the sixth with a single. She moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Britni Newbille and took third on a groundout before scoring on a clutch RBI-single off the bat of Julie Shore.
After the Lady Tigers went 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh, Tatyanna Long reached base for LFO following an error. She was sacrificed to second by Heidi Johnson and came racing home with the game-winning run on Ringgold’s second costly error of the inning.
Johnson added a double in the victory, while Stahl pitched seven innings of five-hit ball. She struck out two batters and the run she allowed was unearned. Stahl also helped herself with an RBI at the plate.
LFO had their Thursday game at North Murray postponed by rain. They were slated to make up the game on Monday of this week. Results were not available as of press time.
The Lady Warriors also suffered two losses at the SCORE International Invitational at Camp Jordan Park in East Ridge, Tenn. over the weekend as they were shut out by Villa Rica (6-0) and Woodland-Cartersville (2-0). Scores of their scheduled games against Tattnall Square Academy and Dalton had not been reported as of press time. LFO sits at 9-7 overall entering the week.
Full coverage of the tournament games can be found on our website (northwestgeorgianews.com).