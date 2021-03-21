LFO’s Will Carroll belted two homers and drove in all five runs for the Warriors last Monday, but it would not be enough to get them past county rival Heritage, who picked up a 9-5 victory in Fort Oglethorpe in a non-region game.
The Warriors’ first run came on an RBI-single by Nyko Simpson in the bottom of the first, answering a three-run first inning by the Generals. Carroll launched a two-out solo homer to center in the third to make it a 7-2 game.
The score would remain 7-2 for the next three innings when Heritage added two final runs in the top of the inning. However, LFO would make things interesting in its final at-bat.
Eli Walker led off with a double and Simpson singled by Carroll blasted his second homer of the game. However, that would turn out to the be the final tally of the night.
Simpson also had two hits for LFO, while Josh McAfee had a triple. McAfee threw the first 1.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits and a walk. He finished with one strikeout, while Simpson, Carroll, Walker and Malachi Powell also pitched for the Warriors.
LFO 2, Rockmart 0
McAfee collected three hits and Carroll twirled a six-hit shutout as the Warriors picked up their first Region 6-AAA victory of the season Friday night at Rockmart.
LFO’s first run came in the top of the fourth inning on a double steal. Devan Hinton swiped second base seconds before Gabe Helton came racing home with the first run of the game. The second run was plated in more conventional fashion with three singles, including one by Walker, who drove in Tres Brown.
Carroll scattered six hits over seven innings. He did not issue any walks and struck out five in the complete-game victory.
LFO 8, North Murray 5
The Red-and-White returned to Huston Black Field on Saturday and moved to 2-0 in region play. LFO (3-12 overall) led 5-1 after four innings, only to see the Mountaineers score three times in the top of the fifth before adding a run in the top of the sixth to tie the ball game.
However, it wouldn’t stay tied for very long as LFO came through with a pair of singles and took advantage of four walks by North Murray pitching in the bottom of the sixth to answer with three big runs. Powell drew a free pass with the bases loaded and Hinton followed up with a two-out, two-run single.
North Murray would bring the tying run to the plate with two outs in the top of the seventh, but relief pitcher Tanner Mantooth would get one final strikeout to seal the victory.
Mantooth, who was credited with the win, pitched 2.2 innings. He walked two batters without allowing a hit. The run he allowed was unearned and he finished with four strikeouts. Matthew Shields fanned five hitters and walked two in 4.1 innings as the starter. He gave up one earned run on three hits.
Carroll remained one of the hottest hitters in all of North Georgia with a double and a solo homer in his three at-bats. It was the Junior’s third homerun of the week.
Hinton finished 2 for 4 and Walker was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. In addition to Powell’s RBI, McAfee, Simpson and Gage Kelley also had one RBI apiece.