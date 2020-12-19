Jamichael Davis had 13 of his 25 points in the second quarter and the LFO Warriors used a solid fourth quarter to pull away and win 65-49 last Tuesday night at Rockmart.
Davis’ second quarter burst helped the Red-and-White turn a 13-13 first-quarter tie into a 33-24 lead at the break. The Jackets pulled to within seven points to start the fourth, but LFO would outscore the hosts 21-10 over the final eight minutes.
Cameron Gregg went for 17 points in the win, followed Brent Bowman and Keenan Walker with eight each. Dee Calhoun finished with four and Amari Burnett chipped in with three.
LFO boys 57, Coahulla Creek 34
Three players put up double digits in scoring and the Warriors ended the pre-Christmas portion of its schedule with a home win over the Colts on Friday night.
LFO (6-2, 4-1) led 13-3 after the first quarter and 30-10 at halftime before coasting to the Region 6-AAA victory.
Bowman had three 3-pointers and a game-high 16 for the Warriors, who got 12 from Burnett and 10 from Davis. Gregg added seven points, followed by Calhoun with four, Walker with three and Joshua McAfee and Jamillion Womble with two each.
Rockmart girls 65, LFO 44
Indiana University commitment Keyarah Berry, one of the top 50 prospects in the country, according to ESPN rankings, poured in 34 points and lifted Rockmart to a win in 6-AAA girls’ action.
Christina Collins had a solid night for the Lady Warriors with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Heidi Johnson picked up eight points and Madison Stookey scored six to go with 13 boards. The scoring was completed with four from Gracie Cochran, three from Jakia Bentley and one by Piper Piatt.
Coahulla Creek girls 67, LFO 48
The Lady Warriors built a 13-7 first-quarter lead over the state-ranked Lady Colts in Friday’s opener, but Coahulla Creek would outscore the host team, 47-19, over the next two quarters.
Collins, Ziara Thompson and Zoey Gray-Martin each had a dozen points for the Red-and-White. Stookey added 10 points and Johnson finished with two for LFO (0-7, 0-4).