The LFO Lady Warriors gave a solid effort, but dropped an Area 6-AAA match at No. 5-ranked Sonoraville, 25-22 and 25-15, last Tuesday night.
Riley White had seven service points and three digs for the Red-and-White. Morgan Noblitt, Bailey Sullivan and Madison Gilliland all had five service points each. Noblitt added three serve receptions and an assist, Sullivan recorded seven serve receptions, eight digs and a block, while Gilliland also added four kills.
Madison Stookey collected five blocks and a kill and Sydney O’Neal picked up three blocks. Xitlalli Gomez had two service points to go with 13 serve receptions and 10 digs. June Lindroth picked up four service points and four assists, while Taliyah Holland had four service points, five serve receptions and a pair of digs.
Back at home two nights later, the Lady Warriors picked up an 6-AAA victory with a 25-12, 25-23 win over the Lady Colts of Coahulla Creek, but ended the night with a three-set loss to local rival Ridgeland as the Lady Panthers earned the 25-17, 22-25, 15-8 win.
Noblitt finished with 13 service points, 15 serve receptions, 10 assists, two digs and one ace for LFO (8-9, 4-2). Lindroth dished out 15 assists. Gomez had six service points to go with 15 serve receptions and 23 digs and Sullivan had 20 service points, 13 serve receptions, 12 digs and five aces.
Other contributors included Gilliland with nine kills, five service points, three serve receptions, three digs and an ace, Stookey with six kills and one assist, O’Neal with eight kills and seven blocks and Holland with five service points, four kills and an ace.