LFO LADY WARRIORSHead Coach: Lauren Dyer
Last Year: 7-15 overall, 5-11 in Region 6-AAA
The Red-and-White have been one of the bluebloods when it comes to fastpitch softball in the northwest Georgia area with many region titles and state tournament appearances in their history. And now, in her second season as head coach of her alma mater, Dyer seems to have the Lady Warriors on track to get back to the postseason. LFO hasn’t played in a state tournament game since a second-round loss to Jackson County in 2017, but 2022 could most definitely be the year. Not only are the Lady Warriors a year older, a year wiser and have a year with Dyer has head coach under their belts, they also didn’t lose a single senior to graduation, so that all-important element — team chemistry — shouldn’t be much of an issue.
What is the strength of this year’s team or what do you think it will be by the time we get toward the playoffs?
Dyer: “Our strength is our depth. We have a lot of girls this year, which gives us more opportunities to be successful.”
What is the key (or keys) to the season for your team?
Dyer: “Consistent pitching.”
How do you see the region shaping up with the changes from realignment?
Dyer: “Our region is always a tough one. The best part about being in our region is we will be ready for the postseason.”
Complete the sentence: “We will contend for a spot in the state playoffs this season if we...”
Dyer: “We will contend for a spot in the state playoffs this season if we play as a team and trust each other.”
Seniors: Macy McGraw (OF), Breonn Newbille (C/OF), Julie Shore (1B)
Other Key Returning Players: Heidi Johnson (Jr., SS), Lexi Downey (Jr., C/OF/1B/3B), Britni Newbille (Jr., 3B/OF/P), Lakely Parish (So., OF/P), Carlee Wilson (Jr., 2B), Mylee Howard (So., OF/3B)
