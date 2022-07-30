080322_CCN_CarleeWilson.jpg

Carlee Wilson dives for a ground ball during a game last year. Wilson and the Lady Warriors have the potential to challenge for the Region 6-AAA title this fall as they will return nearly their entire roster after playing without a senior in 2021.

 Scott Herpst

LFO LADY WARRIORSHead Coach: Lauren Dyer

Last Year: 7-15 overall, 5-11 in Region 6-AAA

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In