After a frustrating start to the beginning of the week, the LFO Warriors closed things out in a big way with their first victory of the season on Saturday.
Rome 6, LFO 2
LFO led 2-0 going into the fourth inning last Tuesday, but the Wolves tied the game with solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings before scoring twice in each of the final two frames to claim the victory. The game was played at Edwards Park in Dalton.
Gage Kelley scored the first run for the Warriors on an error in the bottom of the second and Will Carroll delivered a sacrifice fly in the third inning to plate Josh McAfee.
Matthew Shields started on the mound and pitched the first 3.2 innings. He gave up one earned run on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Carroll, McAfee and Nyko Simpson all pitched in relief with Carroll being pinned with the loss.
McAfee, Kelley, Simpson, Malachi Powell and Tres Brown each had singles for LFO.
Northwest 4, LFO 0
The Warriors had their bats silenced by Bruin pitcher Cade Fisher in Fort Oglethorpe on Wednesday.
Fisher, who has already committed to the University of Florida, gave up just one single in seven innings of work, did not walk a batter and finished with 16 strikeouts.
McAfee had the lone hit for LFO.
Carroll started and pitched 3.1 innings for the Warriors, allowing two earned runs on two hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Malachi Powell pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two hits and fanning one batter, while McAfee threw two innings of relief. He allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk and finished with two strikeouts.
Dalton 5, LFO 3
Facing yet another higher classification team, LFO gave up two solo home runs in the top of the first inning on Thursday.
The Warriors tried to mount a comeback in their final at-bat as the first three batters reached base. Eli Walker drew a walk with the bases loaded to score Devan Hinton before McAfee’s fielder’s choice brought in Gabe Helton. However, a strikeout and a fly ball stranded the tying runs on base.
Tanner Mantooth went 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Warriors, while Walker, Carroll and Simpson all had singles.
Shields gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks in three innings on the mound. He finished with four strikeouts. Mantooth gave up three earned in three innings. He allowed three hits and two walks with five strikeouts, while Simpson pitched the seventh.
LFO 10, Southeast 0
The Red-and-White snapped an eight-game losing streak and ended the Raiders’ seven-game winning streak in grand fashion in the opening game of the 2021 Catoosa Children’s Fund Classic at Chattanooga’s AT&T Field on Saturday.
Shields scattered five hits and two walks over five innings, finishing with nine strikeouts in the run-rule contest.
Five runs in the bottom of the first inning set the tone and LFO (1-8) would tack on three more runs in the fourth before adding two final runs in the fifth to finish it off.
Simpson went 3 for 4, while Carroll and Hinton both had two hits. Hinton drove in three runs and Carroll knocked in two. Tres Brown had a 2 for 3 day with an RBI, while McAfee and Walker added one single apiece.