Three RBIs from Grayden Johnson and a three-hitter from Eli Walker highlighted the LFO Warriors’ 9-0 blanking of Dalton Wednesday evening in Fort Oglethorpe.
Johnson picked up his first RBI in the bottom of the third inning after the Warriors scored the initial run of the frame on a wild pitch.
LFO erupted for seven runs in the sixth to put it away. Johnson’s two-run double highlighted the frame. Gabe Helton and Carter Wilson both delivered RBI-singles and Tanner Mantooth had a sacrifice fly, while one run scored on a wild pitch and another on the Catamounts’ second error of the game.
It was plenty of run support for Walker as the junior struck out seven batters and walked just one in the complete-game victory. He also helped himself with a single at the plate.
Kendall Chumley also had a single, Dylan Blankenship doubled, and Helton went 2 for 2 and scored twice.
TRION 18, LAFAYETTE 11
The Ramblers took a 10-9 lead into the top of the seventh at home last Wednesday, but endured a tough inning as the Bulldogs pushed across seven runs in their final at-bat to pull away for the victory.
Zain Smith, Isaiah McKenzie and Jathan Harding each had two hits on the night. Smith and Harding had doubles, while McKenzie picked up a triple. Nick Adams also doubled in the game.
Harding led LaFayette with four RBIs, while Adams, McKenzie, Jayden Dixon and Braxton Kilgo each knocked in one run apiece.
Adams pitched four solid innings, allowing four hits and three walks with one strikeout. Dixon and Hunter Jefferies worked in relief.
LAFAYETTE 4, NORTH MURRAY 2
The Ramblers finally put a checkmark in the win column this past Thursday night as they held off the Mountaineers on a cold, blustery night at newly-christened Chris Jones Field.
Harding hit an RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning and Smith came through with one in the bottom of the second.
The visiting Mountaineers got a run back in the top of the third, but LaFayette used a single, a walk, a stolen base and a passed ball to set the table in the top of the fifth. Harding drove in another run on a groundout and Adams reached on an error to bring home the fourth run for the Ramblers.
North Murray scratched out another run in the top of the sixth, but they got no more the rest of the way.
Brennon Beavers pitched the first six innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits. He struck out 10 batters and walked two, while Dixon worked the top of the seventh to get the save.
Smith was 3 for 3 and accounted for half of LaFayette’s six hits. He also scored twice and stole four bases. Jefferies and Kilgo also delivered singles.
RINGGOLD 7, NORTH FORSYTH 1
Georgia State University signee Ross Norman pitched five solid innings and belted a solo home run to lead the Tigers in Game 1 of a Friday doubleheader at South Effingham High School near Savannah.
The senior hit his homer in the top of the first inning. He gave up one earned run on two hits in the bottom of the second, but allowed just one walk over the next three-plus innings. He finished with 10 strikeouts in the victory, while Jackson Black struck out two in two innings of relief.
Norman and Sebastian Haggard had two hits apiece. Haggard had an RBI-single in the top of the fourth. Brady Herrman had a two-run single in the sixth, while Ty Gilbert added a run-scoring single that same inning. Conner Christopher added a double and Deven Black picked up an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.
SOUTH EFFINGHAM 3, RINGGOLD 2
Ringgold got a two-run homer from Haggard in the top of the second inning of the nightcap, but the Tigers surrendered a solo shot in the top of the frame and the host Mustangs tied in it the sixth before taking advantage of two Ringgold errors later in the inning to score the go-ahead run.
The Tigers put two runners on in the top of the seventh, but left both stranded.
Norman went 2 for 4 to account for Ringgold’s other hits in the game. Haggard struck out 10 batters in five innings, while giving up just one earned run on four hits. Deven Black and Philip Johnson combined to pitch the sixth.
NORTH GWINNETT 7, RINGGOLD 2
Saturday morning at Richmond Hill High, the Tigers surrendered three runs in both the third and the sixth innings and lost to the Class 7A Bulldogs to complete the road trip.
Ringgold spotted the Bulldogs a run in the top of the first, but scratched out a pair in the bottom of the inning as Hermann and Norman both scored from third on wild pitches. However, the Tigers were only able to collect three hits on the day. Those included singles by Christopher, Cade Tankersley and Dawsyn Ware.
Jackson Black, Phillip Johnson, Sam Crew and Jacob Swanson all pitched. They combined to give up six hits and seven walks with seven strikeouts in seven innings.
More from last week’s games are available on our website.