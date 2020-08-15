A pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning proved to be more than enough support for Haley Stahl last Tuesday as she lifted the LFO Lady Warriors to a 6-0 home victory over LaFayette. It was the initial Region 6-AAA game of the season for both clubs.
Stahl pitched seven shutout innings, allowing just three hits and one walk. She finished with seven strikeouts and fanned the side in the fifth inning. Only two LaFayette runners made it to second base and the defense played errorless softball and turned two inning-ending double plays, including one in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
Britni Newbille had a two-run double and was the only Lady Warrior with more than one hit. Stahl, Auna Rolfe, Breonn Newbille and Lexie Downey each had an RBI to aid the cause, while Heidi Johnson added a double.
The Lady Ramblers had just three hits, two singles by Carlee Corbin and a double by Haven Yancy. Haynie Gilstrap pitched six innings, giving up seven hits and one walk with one strikeout. She allowed just four earned runs as LaFayette committed three errors in the game.
LFO 13, Chapel Hill 4
At the Carrollton Leadoff Slam on Saturday, the Lady Warriors led 13-0 after the top of the fourth and and hammered the Class AAAAA Lady Panthers.
Stahl delivered a two-run double in the first inning and 14 batters came to the plate in the top of the fourth. Seven players would reach base with singles, including two-run hits by Julie Shore and Carlee Wilson.
Stahl finished the game 2 for 3 at the plate. Johnson was 3 for 3 and scored three times and Macey McGrew had two hits and one RBI. Downey, Haven Holloway, Kloe Osborne and Breonn and Britni Newbille all had one RBI in the victory.
Johnson got the start in the circle and gave up two earned runs on six hits and one walk. She struck out four batters in four innings of work before Stahl allowed one hit in one inning of relief. She finished with one strikeout.
LFO 6, South Paulding 0
Stahl pitched a complete-game, five-hit shutout with three strikeouts and went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs in the win over the Lady Spartans later on Saturday.
Shore and Tatyanna Long went 2 for 4 and Shore picked up an RBI. Rolfe had a double and drove in a run, while Holloway and Breonn Newbille also had one RBI each as LFO moved to 3-1 on the year.