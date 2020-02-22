After winning just five games all of last season, the LFO Warriors have started out the 2020 season with a perfect 4-0 record. Their three most recent victories came this past week with a victory at Dalton and a doubleheader sweep of Chattooga at home.
LFO 4, Dalton 3
Last Monday night was a big night for senior Carson McCammon, who not only homered and drove in two runs, but also got the victory on the hill. McCammon pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk, while finishing with a career-high 14 strikeouts.
Zac Coots gave up two unearned runs on three hits in one inning of relief. He struck out three batters and collected his first save of the season.
Nyko Simpson went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and a run scored. Riley Mosier was credited with an RBI, while Devin Hinton, Gage Kelley and Isaiah Blackburn all singles for the Warriors.
LFO 7, Chattooga 1
Saturday’s first game saw the Warriors pound out 11 hits and play error-free defense as they scored in five of their six at-bats. McCammon had another huge afternoon by going 4 for 4 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and one RBI. Hinton was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Simpson had a hit and scored twice. Josh McAfee drove in a run, while Kelley and Zach Carroll each had two RBIs.
Mosier was dominant on the hill. He threw six innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Dylan Blankenship gave up one hit in one inning of relief.
LFO 3, Chattooga 2
The second game of the twinbill saw Coots and Mosier deliver back-to-back RBIs in the bottom of the second to stake the Warriors to a 2-0 lead. Chattooga would answer with two unearned runs a half-inning later, but McCammon would come through with an RBI-single in the bottom of the third to score Simpson, who burned the Indians with a rocket double to centerfield earlier in the frame.
Matthew Shields and McAfee would shut the Indians down the rest of the way. Shields got the win with five strong innings on the mound. He allowed just four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Both runs he allowed were unearned. McAfee got the two-inning save, giving up just one hit and fanning two batters.
Coots and Carroll each went 2 for 3 at the plate for LFO, while Hinton and Tres Brown both scored runs.