The LFO Lady Warriors got 16 saves and a clean sheet from keeper Joanna Matute in a 7-0 home win over Trion on Thursday.
Sydnee Brown found the back of the net twice, while Kaylee Gomez, Emma Leverrett, Bailey Sullivan, Evlyn Woody and Makenna Redmond added one goal apiece for LFO.
LFO boys 2, Trion 1
Anson Blansit and Bryson Sullivan had goals for the victorious Warriors in the nightcap.
LaFayette girls 4, Sonoraville 1
The Lady Ramblers gave new head coach Caleb Perry his first career victory with a home victory on Thursday.
The Lady Phoenix struck first in the four minutes of the match, but the Lady Ramblers would control the match the rest of the night.
Zoey Haggard found the net twice for LaFayette, while Bianca Rogers and Teara Snider both added solo tallies.
Laney Rayburn had a solid night in goal, while center midfielders Shelby Madden and Natalia Dennis were named as standouts.
LaFayette boys 3, Sonoraville 0
The Ramblers won again for their new manager Chase Horne after blanking the Phoenix in the second match on Thursday.
Karson Ledford got LaFayette on the board first off an assist from Daniel Lopez. Haidon Pickard scored the second goal off an open corner kick and Lopez would eventually find the net himself off a feed from Jacob Hamilton. Hayden Rainwater came up with seven saves to polish off the shutout.
LFO girls 2, LaFayette 1
Anesa Merdzo opened the scoring and Brown converted a penalty kick with just 34 seconds left on the clock to lift the LFO Lady Warriors to a 2-1 Region 6-AAA home victory over LaFayette on Friday night.
LFO improved to 5-3 overall and 1-0 in region play with the victory, while LaFayette fell to 1-2 overall and 1-2 in the region.
Bianca Rogers had the lone goal for the Lady Ramblers.
LaFayette boys 3, LFO 2
In the nightcap, the Ramblers improved to 3-0 on the season and in 6-AAA.
Hamilton blasted home the initial goal of the game and Pickard assisted on a Lopez tally to give LaFayette a 2-0 halftime lead.
An early red card in the second half forced LaFayette to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match and the Warriors would mount a comeback.
They scored off a crossing pass in the box, but LaFayette would get the goal back on a free kick from Lopez.
LFO pulled to within one with a minute left to play, but would not find the equalizer as the Ramblers recorded the road win.
Rainwater had 13 saves for the Ramblers.
Individual scoring for the Warriors had not been reported as of press time.