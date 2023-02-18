After two regular season meetings that were both decided by only a handful of points, top-seeded LFO and second-seeded Adairsville met for the third time this past Friday night in the Region 6-AAA tournament final at LFO and fans did not leave disappointed, at least not with the action on the floor.
Unfortunately for the Warriors and their fans, the final outcome left a little to be desired as the Tigers were able to hold off an LFO charge in the final three minutes for a 55-54 victory.
Tied at 16 after the first quarter, Adairsville pulled out to a 28-20 lead with 90 seconds left in the half. However, LFO rallied and went into halftime down just three at 31-28.
The game was tied 43-43 at the end of the third quarter and the Warriors briefly took a 48-45 lead on a Jayden Dover 3-pointer with 5:44 to go,but Adairsville answered with a 10-0 run to go up 55-48 with 3:11 remaining.
Senior Jackson Flanagan hit a huge three for the Warriors at the 2:21 mark to get them back in the game and Brent Bowman added a three with 1:06 to play to cut LFO’s deficit down to one.
Flanagan later grabbed a huge offense rebound for the Warriors with 23 seconds to go, but the Warriors came up empty on another shot attempt and LFO had to foul three times in a span of two seconds to finally put Adairsville on the line with less than five seconds to play.
The Warriors caught a break when Adairsville missed the front end of a one-and-one and Bowman hurriedly dribbled up the floor with the clock ticking down. Despite the double team, he was able to launched a contested shot just inside the arc at the buzzer, but the ball caught only the front of the rim as the game ended.
Bowman and Amari Burnett finished with 12 points apiece for LFO (16-11). Dover had nine points. Darian Keefe and Bryce Brock both finished with seven. Flanagan added three, while Jared Mitchell and Tyler Davis had two each.
Adairsville will host Carver-Atlanta in the opening round, while LFO will draw the Astros of Douglass-Atlanta.
LAFAYETTE 59, RINGGOLD 48
In the boys’ consolation game on Friday, the Ramblers held Tigers without a point for over 5:30 of the fourth quarter to turn a one-point deficit into an 11-point victory.
LaFayette (16-8) went up by eight points early in the third after taking a 26-24 lead at halftime, but they weren’t able to pull away as Ringgold continued to fight.
Ringgold cut the gap down to 43-39 entering the fourth before eventually grabbing a 45-44 lead on a 3-pointer by Luke Rominger with 6:18 left to play.
However, LaFayette responded with a 15-2 run to put the game away. Dawson Pendergrass caught fire down the stretch, scoring nine of his game-high 19 in the fourth. Zach Barrett had 16 points with five 3-pointers and Jaden Morris went for 13 points.
Khalas Finley added four and Lane Headrick had three. Anthony Henderson added two, as did Trey Parrish, who gave the Ramblers solid rebounding and defense off the bench in the second half.
Ringgold (12-15) got 16 points from Brevin Massengale, 14 from O’Reilly Matthews and 10 from Rominger. Braxton Holtcamp added five points, followed by two from Cade Shull and one from Cooper Sexton.
As the No. 3 seed from the region, LaFayette will travel to Region 5 runner-up Cedar Grove in the opening round of the state playoffs, while No. 4 seed Ringgold was set to play at Region 5 champion Sandy Creek in the first round.
LFO 84, RINGGOLD 83
Thursday night’s semifinal between the Warriors and Tigers was an all-time classic between the two longtime Catoosa County rivals.
Tied at 74 at the end of regulation, the lead changed hands three times in the final minute. Matthews drained a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 81-80, but a nice give-and-go from Burnett to Davis resulted in Davis getting a leaner off the glass with 42 seconds to go.
Ringgold went back to Matthews and the senior was able to kiss the ball high off the backboard with 18 seconds left that put the Tigers back in front. But, following a timeout, Bowman connected a tough turnaround 16-footer over a pair of defenders with six seconds left, while airtight defense by LFO forced the Tigers into a long, off-balance 3-point try that fell short at the final horn.
Bowman finished the night with five 3-pointers and a game-high 28 points. Burnett added 19 and Davis had a big game with 16 points. Dover’s 13 gave the Warriors four in double figures, while the scoring was rounded out by six from Mitchell and two by Brock.
Ringgold had just four players score points, but all finished in double figures. Matthews had 23 points with four 3-pointers. Sexton added 22 and Massengale had 19, while Rominger’s 17 included five made threes.
ADAIRSVILLE 57, LAFAYETTE 46
In the other boys’ semifinal on Thursday, the Ramblers, looking to beat the Tigers for the first time in three tries the season, trailed 42-40 with five minutes to play. However, the Green-and-Gold would outscore the Ramblers 15-6 down the stretch to pull away for the victory.
Pendergrass finished with 20 points, followed by Barrett with nine and Henderson with six. ShiRay’ Walker added five, Morris had four and Finley picked up two.
RINGGOLD 65, COAHULLA CREEK 52
Needing just one victory to punch their ticket to the Class AAA playoffs, the fourth-seeded Tigers took care of business against fifth-seeded Coahulla Creek last Tuesday.
Tied at 20 at halftime, Ringgold dominated the third quarter, 22-10, and matched the Colts in a high-scoring fourth as they salted away the victory.
Matthews scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. Rominger scored nine of his 11 points in the second half, while Taylor Pierce scored all nine of his points in the final two periods.
Massengale had eight points and Sexton added seven. The remainder of the scoring included four from Noah Maretti, three from Holtcamp and one by Gavin Lakin.
LAFAYETTE 67, RIDGELAND 62
The Ramblers advanced to the semifinals after a hard-fought win over the seventh-seed Panthers last Tuesday.
LaFayette, who trailed by 12 points with just over a minute gone in the second half, came all the way back to take the lead with 2:45 left in the game and hung on for a victory that wasn’t secured until less than a second remained on the clock.
Ridgeland (7-18) led 45-33 a minute into the third when the comeback began for LaFayette. Once they caught up, however, the Ramblers still had to ward off a final charge from the Panthers, who missed a game-tying three in the final seconds before two free throws by Barrett with 0.8 left finally sealed the win.
Barrett hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, while Morris also dropped in 20. Pendergrass had 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, while Finley’s eight points and Walker’s two rounded out the scoring.
John Hill led all scorers with a new career-high with 35 points, including six threes. Chase Hickman had nine points and Eron Graham added seven. Six by Isaac Mitchell and five by Matthew Ramsey filled out the scoresheet for the Panthers.
RIDGELAND 72, GORDON LEE 71
Last Monday’s tourney opener was another barburner as the Trojans overcame a 14-point deficit in the first quarter, an 18-point deficit in the second quarter, and a 19-point deficit in the third quarter to get the game into overtime.
However, Hickman’s basket with five seconds to go in the extra session put the Panthers in front and Gordon Lee’s prayer at the buzzer was unanswered as Ridgeland advanced with a heart-stopping victory.
Hill had 28 points for the Panthers, followed by Hickman with 14 and Graham with 12. Ramsey finished with eight and Mitchell had six, while three from Hayden Mooneyham and one by Jaki Elliott filled out the scoring column.
Hunter Holmes scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, while Evan Parham knocked down a pair of threes in the fourth to help the Trojans rally. He finished with six points.
Cooper Jackson and Sam Sartin both had 10, while Luke Sikes and Will McCutcheon both had nine. Sikes’ points came on three 3-pointers. Four points from Jordan Underwood and three by Josh Underwood rounded out the night for Gordon Lee (11-16).