022223_CCN_MatthewRamsey.jpg

After two regular season meetings that were both decided by only a handful of points, top-seeded LFO and second-seeded Adairsville met for the third time this past Friday night in the Region 6-AAA tournament final at LFO and fans did not leave disappointed, at least not with the action on the floor.

Unfortunately for the Warriors and their fans, the final outcome left a little to be desired as the Tigers were able to hold off an LFO charge in the final three minutes for a 55-54 victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In