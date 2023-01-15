The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors both remained undefeated in Region 6-AAA play on Friday night, but the two teams did so in dramatically different fashions.
The fifth-ranked Lady Warriors had to hold off a gritty effort by visiting Coahulla Creek to avoid the upset, while the Warriors took control in the second and third quarters to put away the Colts.
LFO GIRLS 68, COAHULLA CREEK 65
In the opener, the Lady Warriors got a balanced scoring effort and put three players in double figures, but had to hang on for dear life to improve to 16-0 on the season and 7-0 in region play.
LFO led by just two points at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime trailing 37-36. They regained the lead in the third and maintained it in the fourth to pick up the win.
Christina Collins had 18 points. Angel Simmons added 15 and Ziara Thompson scored 13 for the Red-and-White. Zoey Gray-Martin had eight points and Christen Collins finished with seven. Trinity Heinrich added three, while Kaile Richiez and Heidi Johnson both scored two.
Brinkley Kate Reed had 20 points for Coahulla Creek (9-7, 5-2). Reed was held scoreless in the fourth quarter, but Shea Poe kept the Lady Colts in the game by scoring 14 of her 19 points in the final eight minutes.
LFO BOYS 75, COAHULLA CREEK 55
Ahead by just a single point after the first eight minutes, the Warriors outscored the Colts 49-29 over the next two periods of play to move to 10-7 overall and stay unbeaten in region play at 7-0.
Amari Burnett had 16 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 20 for LFO. Jayden Dover scored 15 points. Brent Bowman and Bryce Brock had 13 each, followed by Jared Mitchell with nine and Tyler Davis with five.
Coahulla Creek fell to 3-12 overall and 3-4 in region play.