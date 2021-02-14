The LFO Warriors, fresh off a week of no games, finally returned to the court on last Monday and picked up a 60-51 victory in a make-up game at Coahulla Creek.
LFO scored 20 points in the opening quarter to take an eight-point lead and played even with the Colts the rest of the way as they claimed the Region 6-AAA victory.
Jamichael Davis had 21 points in the win. Keenan Walker scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Brent Bowman had three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, while Cameron Gregg and Dee Calhoun both scored seven points.
Sonoraville boys 64, LFO 58
The Warriors fell behind 21-8 after the first quarter, but had closed the gap to 35-29 at halftime. However, six points would remain the deficit at the final horn.
Gregg poured in 22 points in the comeback effort, followed by Davis with 16, Calhoun with eight and Bowman with seven. Josh McAfee added three points, while Walker finished with two.
LFO boys 73, Adairsville 72
A free throw by McAfee free throw with 0.5 seconds left in the game provided the margin of victory as the Warriors withstood a furious, fourth-quarter rally by the Tigers for a dramatic win in a region make-up game in Fort Oglethorpe on Thursday.
Adairsville led 27-22 lead after a high-scoring first period, but were held to just nine points in the second quarter as LFO carried a 48-36 advantage into halftime. The Warriors stretched out their lead to 13 with 6:30 left in the game when the Tigers went to work.
T.J. Printup, Jr., who went for 34 against LaFayette just two days earlier, lit up the nets for 14 points in the final period to spur the comeback and his floater in the lane with 1:44 to go pulled his team to within one at 68-67.
Gregg hit two free throws with 1:13 to play and added two more 23 seconds later to push the Warriors’ lead back out to five, but Adairsville long-range specialist Tucker Deams hit from the outside with 38 seconds remaining and, after LFO turned it over in the backcourt, Printup went baseline on a runner that knotted the score at 72 all with 22 seconds still showing on the clock.
Forgoing the timeout, the Warriors brought the ball upcourt and got Gregg an open look at a 3-pointer from the wing. The shot hit off the rim and was headed out of bounds when Calhoun made an athletic play on the baseline to keep the ball alive and get it to McAfee on the perimeter.
Then, with LFO unable to get a timeout called and the clocking ticking toward all zeros, McAfee turned to his left and put up an off-balance 3-point shot between two Adairsville defenders, drawing a shooting foul on the miss with a half-second left as the Tigers stood in disbelief.
The senior made the first of the three free shots, but missed his second and then missed the third on purpose, looking to kill the clock. However, McAfee failed to hit the rim with the ball, giving Adairsville possession out of bounds, albeit still under its own basket and with a mere half-second remaining.
The Tigers lofted a high, arcing pass to mid-court, hoping to get it into the hands of Printup, but Calhoun and Davis did their best defensive back impressions, outleaping the Adairsville star to knock the ball harmlessly to the floor and finally sealing the thrilling victory.
Gregg hit five 3-pointers and finished with 29 points, while Davis went for 25. Walker added eight points, while the rest of the scoring included six from Calhoun, three from McAfee and two by Gavin Wilkins.
Printup, who also had 16 points in the opening stanza, ended the night with a game-high 39, while Deams went for 20.
Murray County boys 69, LFO 61
LFO, playing its fourth game in five nights, took the Indians to overtime on Friday before eventually dropping a road decision.
Murray led 31-24 at halftime before the Warriors (12-7, 10-6) knotted up the game at 42 apiece going into the fourth quarter. Both teams would add 13 points in the final period, sending the game to extra time.
Gregg had 24 points and Davis added 21 as LFO again played without two starters. Calhoun had 10 points and Walker finished the night with six for LFO.
The Warriors’ tournament opener is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Sonoraville High School against either Ringgold or Coahulla Creek.
Sonoraville girls 67, LFO 22
The state-ranked Lady Phoenix handed the Lady Warriors a setback in Tuesday’s opener. Ziara Thompson had 15 points. Madison Stookey added five points, four rebounds and a block, while Heidi Johnson filled out the stats with two points, two boards and a steal.
Murray County girls 52, LFO 50
The Lady Warriors took a 24-19 lead at halftime on Friday, only see the Lady Indians come roaring back to take a 10-point lead in the fourth, en route to the win.
Christina Collins, seeing her first action in more than a month, hit a late 3-pointer to pull LFO to within a point of the lead late in the game. However, one final Murray County free throw by Mattie Nuckolls in the closing seconds would provide the final margin of victory.
Collins had 21 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of steals. Thompson had a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double and added a blocked shot. Johnson had six points and four rebounds. Gracie Cochran added four points, two steals and one rebound, and Stookey had two points to go with 10 boards.
North Murray 52, LFO 33
The Lady Warriors trailed by nine points at halftime and were not able to make up the deficit in a loss to the Lady Mountaineers in the first game of the Region 6-AAA tournament at Sonoraville on Saturday night.
Down two at the end of the first quarter and behind 24-15 at intermission, LFO (0-20) gave up a 12-0 run to the Lady Mountaineers in the third quarter as the Black-and-Gold boosted its advantage to 20 going into the final period of play.
Stookey had 12 points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot in the season finale. Thompson added seven points, four rebounds and two blocked shots. Zoey Gray-Martin had three points and seven rebounds, while Cochran, Pressley Piatt and Kalie Richiez all added three points each. The scoring was rounded out by one apiece from Johnson and Piper Piatt.