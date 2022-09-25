Visiting Coahulla Creek scored on a pair of touchdowns runs in the fourth quarter and staved off an upset bid by LFO, 25-22, Friday night at Tommy Cash Stadium in Fort Oglethorpe.
The Warriors, looking for their first region victory, trailed 12-7 at halftime, but got a third-quarter score to take a 14-12 lead into the fourth.
LFO’s first score came on a 63-yard Brent Bowman catch from Dylan Blankenship, while Trevon Gott scored on an 8-yard run in the third. Bryson Sullivan connected on both extra points.
However, fourth-quarter TD runs by quarterback Kace Kinnamon and tailback Peyton Gordon on back-to-back possessions put Coahulla Creek back in the lead, 25-14, with 2:25 remaining.
LFO answered with a Blankenship-to-Gott 6-yard TD pass, while the ensuing conversion — a catch by Jared Mitchell — made it a three-point game with 1:04 to go.
The Warriors attempted an onside kick, but were unable to recover it and the Colts were able to run off the final minute and escape with the win. They finished with 372 yards of offense, 173 passing (17 of 28) and 199 rushing (35 attempts).
Blankenship had 220 yards on 17 of 30 passing, while Bowman led the receiving corps with five catches for a season-high 124 yards. Mitchell (two catches) and Tyler Davis (three catches) both had 28 yards receiving, while Gott caught five passes for 24 yards.
Blankenship also led LFO with seven rushes for 49 yards, while Sullivan boomed five punts for a 52.2-yard average and placed two of them inside the Colts’ 10-yard line.
Defensively, Payton Simpson had 13 total tackles (five solo) with one for a loss and four quarterback pressures. Wyatt Maye had six solo tackles and six assists and Ladarius Bunch had seven tackles (four solo) with one for a loss and two pass break-ups.
Other standouts included Gabe Helton (three tackles, seven assists), Mitchell (three tackles, six assists) and Levi Harwell (two tackles, six assists, three QB pressures).
Coahulla Creek (4-1, 2-0) will host Gordon Lee this Friday night, while LFO (1-4, 0-2) will travel to Rossville to face Ridgeland as 6-AAA play continues.