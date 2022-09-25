092822_CCN_TylerDavis.jpg

LFO’s Tyler Davis looks to turn upfield as Coahulla Creek’s Levi Lowery pursues on the play. The Warriors took the visiting Colts to the wire before dropping a 25-22 decision this past Friday night.

 Charlie Qualls, Warriors In Motion Photography

Visiting Coahulla Creek scored on a pair of touchdowns runs in the fourth quarter and staved off an upset bid by LFO, 25-22, Friday night at Tommy Cash Stadium in Fort Oglethorpe.

The Warriors, looking for their first region victory, trailed 12-7 at halftime, but got a third-quarter score to take a 14-12 lead into the fourth.

