The LFO Warriors were not able to pull off another big 6-AAA upset this past Friday night as they fell behind 24-0 in the first half en route to a 45-13 loss at region leader Rockmart on Friday.
Jacob Brown had 20 carries for 122 yards and scored both touchdowns for the Warriors, but the rest of the offense was limited to just 41 total yards.
Trevon Gott had a solo tackles and assisted on 11 more, while Benji Valdes had one solo tackle and nine assists. Jevonnie Womble and Malachi Powell both intercepted passes for the LFO defense.
LFO (1-5, 1-3) will have another tough test on its hands this Friday when they travel to Chatsworth to take on North Murray.