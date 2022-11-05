LFO falls at Bremen By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Nov 5, 2022 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The LFO Warriors closed out the 2022 football season on Friday night with a 41-7 loss at Bremen, who ended up as the No. 4 seed from Region 6-3A for the state playoffs.The Blue Devils (5-5, 4-3) had a pair of first-quarter TD runs to open up a 14-0 lead and used a TD pass to add to their advantage.LFO got on the board soon after as Dylan Blankenship hit Trevon Gott with a 3-yard scoring pass, while Bryson Sullivan’s extra point cut the gap to 21-7.However, Bremen added two more touchdowns runs before the end of the half and tacked on one more in the third to cap the scoring.Individual and team statistics were not available as of press time.LFO ended the year 2-8 overall and 1-6 in region play. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Around Town: New restaurant due at former Homestead. Cabins 'R Us. 50% voter turnout? Now embracing Stranger Things' Creel House, the Claremont House is on the market for $1.5 million Preliminary Rome police report shows a Rockmart man died after a van ran off a wet West Rome road, striking a tree Chattooga High School holds memorial after three students killed in crash Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back