The LFO Warriors closed out the 2022 football season on Friday night with a 41-7 loss at Bremen, who ended up as the No. 4 seed from Region 6-3A for the state playoffs.

The Blue Devils (5-5, 4-3) had a pair of first-quarter TD runs to open up a 14-0 lead and used a TD pass to add to their advantage.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In