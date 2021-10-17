The North Murray Mountaineers ran their record to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-AAA with a 56-17 victory at LFO on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Warriors fell to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in region play with the loss.
Quarterback Seth Griffin had five TD passes for the Mountaineers, three to Jadyn Rice, and he added one score on the ground as North Murray lead 49-17 at halftime.
LFO scored the first touchdown of the game and took a 10-7 lead after the opening quarter. Alex Slatton hit Kennan Walker with a 26-yard TD pass to open the scoring and Al Hastick broke a 7-7 tie with a 38-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
The Warriors’ other score was turned in by Trevon Gott, who returned a kickoff 95 yards in the second quarter.
LFO got 70 yards in the air from Alex Slatton on 5 of 15 passing, while the running game picked up 108 more on 21 rushing attempts.
Will Carroll had a seven carries for a team-high 61 yards, followed by Chase Rizzo with 31 yards on nine carries. Walker led the receiving corps with two catches for 32 yards.
Wyatt Maye had six tackles and three assists for the LFO defense. Benji Valdes had four tackles, four assists and recovered a fumble, while Tyler Frady had three solo stops, three assists and a tackle for loss. Levi Harwell made three tackles and assisted on one more. Gott had one tackle and four assists, and Will Carroll recorded a sack.
North Murray will look to extend its winning streak to three next week with a game at Murray County, while LFO will make up its non-region game with Heritage this coming Thursday at Tommy Cash Stadium.